PARSONS, Kans. — A southeast Kansas church is doing its part to help Ukrainian people who fled their homes.

It’s united one local community for a greater cause in a community far away.

“If we can put something in their hands that’s been prayed over, that reminds them that they’re loved, that helps with basic needs, it’s a way that we can serve right here,” said Christie Walker, Parsons Nazarene Church Assoc. Pastor.

The Remnant Café isn’t just the home to the Parsons Nazarene Church, but to one of the latest efforts to help the people of Ukraine.

“It is a two-gallon Ziploc bag full of basic hygiene items that are needed in a crisis if someone is displaced from their home, so soap, shampoo, toothbrushes. Then a mini stuffed animal for the kids in the process.”

The church is collecting items to create “crisis care kits” for Ukrainian refugees living in Poland. Since it began, the project has taken on a life of its own.

“Originally we though it’d be great to send 100 bags, then I bought 200 bags, and now I was just talking to our other manager, we might need 300 bags,” continued Walker. “People have been bringing stuff in, we’ve gotten some boxes from Amazon. People have just anonymously shipped boxes of toothbrushes and toothpaste and tissues here, we have no idea who, but thank you whomever you are, but they’ve shipped them here and in bulk and so we’re excited that we can send way more than we thought we were going to be able to send.”

Donations will continue to be accepted at the church and restaurant until Tuesday, where they’ll be assembled by the church, and sent to Ukranian refugees.

“Often in our world today, we are so divided about so many things, and that is not what God has called us to be, we’re called to be united, and so when everybody, no matter who you are, what church you are, what group you’re part of, can work for one goal, you can do something so much bigger,” said Walker.