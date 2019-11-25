Local church hosts annual Haystack Sunday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Children spend part of their Sunday worship having fellowship in a stack of hay.

Central Christian Center in Joplin held the annual Haystack Sunday.

During children’s church, kids ages 3 to 10 dove into piles of hay to search for candy and money.

One of the children’s church leaders used to look forward to this event every year.

Now, she’s grateful to bring that excitement to her children’s church members.

Kiana Rouse, children’s church leader, says, “It’s really a blessing. Growing up, I always looked up to the people who were putting it on, and now that I’m one of them, I just hope that I make a difference in their life, just like it made a difference in mine.”

The children’s church will be putting on a holiday performance during the week of Christmas.