GALENA, Ks. — People were saying yes to the dress in Galena today.

Christpoint Church opened its doors for a dress fundraiser this morning.

It all started when members of the church were trying to come up with ways to raise money for mission trips and repairs.

Kaye Lewis had several dresses in her dance studio and eventually the idea began to take shape.

In total almost 300 prom, formal and wedding dresses were donated by members of the community, all below $100.

“Personally I would not buy an 800 dollar wedding gown, but some people will, but some people just can’t do that so we wanted to make sure that they had an oppurtunity to get their dream dress for an affordable price, or their prom dress for an affordable price,” says Kaye Lewis, Christpoint Church Connections Team.

Organizers hope to bring it back again next year.