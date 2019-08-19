Local church holds bake sale for a national cause

JOPLIN, Mo. — Community members head to Joplin for baked goods, while supporting a national cause.

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church held a bake sale today to raise awareness for those with Alzheimer’s.

One church member and College View Manor Independent Living resident felt called to host this event.

She took on the cause because she saw how passionate College View Manor was about bringing awareness to this disease.

Many church members donated their time and baking skills to help her.

Pat Grady, St. Philip’s Church member, says, “I’m really almost overwhelmed at how everyone just pitched in here at St. Philip’s and does this, and they’re very supportive at College View, and we have bake sales out there for Alzheimer’s. We sell it all.”

All left over baked goods will be sold at College View Manor tomorrow.

The money collected from the bake sale will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.