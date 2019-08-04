Local church holds backpack giveaway for families with children

by: George Balekji

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church helps ease the cost of back to school shopping.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene held their fourth annual backpack giveaway.

150 to 200 backpacks full of back-to-school supplies including folders, notebooks, and pencils were given away.

Also for the first year, free haircuts for the kids were available as well.

This was all to ease a very relatable stress many families have during this time of year.

Wesley Anderson, Calvary Church of the Nazarene Senior Pastor says, “I’m a dad myself, I have two kids that are school age and I know that the back to school process can be a stressful one, can be an expensive one. And so what we’re trying to do is just help out the families of our community by making it a little less expensive, and a little less stressful.”

With bounce houses and food for the families provided as well, Nazarene Church was happy to provide one more fun afternoon before school rolls back around.

