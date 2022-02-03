JOPLIN, Mo. — Local missionaries braved the cold today to help out members of the Joplin community.

They’re from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and they spent most of their day clearing driveways and sidewalks in a number of neighborhoods.

“Serving people has been forever and today especially with snow, people need help, and we have the means to do it. There are four of us, we have shovels and we want to help people,” said Elder Hurley, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

About 200 missionaries did the same today in other parts of the Four States.