Local child-abuse advocacy non-profit will host its 25th anniversary fundraiser

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Children’s Center is selling tickets for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Celebrating Silver Linings Gala will take place at Downstream Casino Resort on Saturday, February 5th.

Proceeds will help fund the center for the next year.

Over the past 25-years, it’s helped 20,000 children in 12 southwest Missouri counties.

“The center is very important because it provides a child friendly setting for kids to be able to come and tell their story. Obviously we are a not-for-profit so we rely on grants as well as donations to provide these services. Its a great time for folks to come out and get together but its also important for us to raise the funds and support our kids,” said Matt Stewart, Children’s Center Executive Director

Tickets can be purchased online by following this link.