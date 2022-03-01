NEOSHO, Mo. — An area business organization has come up with a new way to promote businesses in the local restaurant industry.

Word of mouth is one of the best ways for a restaurant to get their name out in the community.

That’s the goal behind a new promotion now underway with the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce called “Lunch Local.”

“And so really what it is it’s inviting our Chamber members to support a local business for lunch, so they don’t have to pre-register, just ask them to come in, lot’s of times people will just order to go, but show our local support for our local restaurants,” said Lauri Lyerla, Neosho Chamber Executive Director.

Despite the restaurant being open for four years, Karin Tucker, a member of the Chamber had never eaten here before.

“I probably would not have made it in because my husband doesn’t prefer Italian but I love Italian, and so this gave me an opportunity to come in and eat somewhere local, connect with people I see around town in the business world, it’s great,” said Tucker.

The event works out well for featured restaurants, too.

Blake DeCarlo says it helps get the word out about hours of business as well as the food.

“Dinners here do really well, lunch time being downtown kind of struggle a little bit, so it definitely helps us out for sure.” Blake DeCarlo, Chef, Owner, DeCarlo’s Italian Cafe.

“That’s always a challenge, is just trying to get the community to know what businesses we have here and how we can support them,” said Lyerla.