Local businesses support kids going back to school with Haircuts and Hot Dogs event

PARSONS, Kan. — One southeast Kansas organization is helping area children get ready for the school year.

Today, communities in schools of mid-America hosted their Haircuts and Hot Dogs event in Parsons.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade spent the afternoon in Forest Park getting haircuts, enjoying food, and having fun.

Local companies also made it to the event as well.

Their goal was to show their support of area children heading back to school in any way they could.

Jennie Brown of Westar Energy says, “We’re citizens of the community, just like they are. We’re here to get their power back on, we’re here to build new services to them, but we also just want to be just part of the community on a fun day that’s not raining and here in the park.”

As a bonus at the event, Westar Energy even let attendees take a ride in one of their buckets to get an aerial view of the festival.