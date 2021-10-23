Local business works to remember and honor former Carthage resident

CARTHAGE, Mo. — You wouldn’t expect pumpkins and fireworks to go together, but on Saturday they were the basis for remembering one Southwest Missouri resident.

Hale Fireworks hosted its second Pumpkins and Fireworks for Hannah Hurlbut event.



The tradition began back in 2020 after 12-year-old Hannah suddenly passed away from juvenile diabetes.



Family friend Stacy Barton wanted to honor Hannah’s memory and decided to start the event by selling two of Hannah’s favorite things, fireworks and pumpkins.



Money from Saturday’s sales and raffle will be going towards the Hannah Hurlbut Memorial Fund, which helps with scholarships and juvenile diabetes education and awareness.

Barton says, “It was something that I wanted to do for the family, it’s something that I wanted to do to honor Hannah and keep her memory going, because her mom is a good friend of mine and I just wanted to show her how much this community loved her daughter.”

If you missed the event but still want to contribute, donations will be accepted over the next few days.