Local business owner offers new service: hanging Christmas lights

JOPLIN, Mo. — Do you like to see your home or business illuminated for the holidays, but don’t want to mess with doing it yourself? If so, you might call Micah Lowrey and he’ll put them up for you.

During most of the year, he runs his own pressure washing business. But he says the demand for that service tails off during the cold weather, so he supplements his income by putting up Christmas lights for hire. He’s already done several businesses and homes in the Joplin area.

“I buy the lights, you know, online so I get the commercial grade LED lights, I install them professionally, I maintain them through Christmas Day. I’ve had a light go out here and there, so I go back and replace them the next day. I take them down after New Year’s Day and then I store them away,” said Micah Lowrey, owner of JOMO Pressure Wash.

In case you’re wondering, he still hasn’t finished putting up his own lights because he’s been so busy. For more information on how to contact him and how much he charges, you can call him at 417-793-8989.