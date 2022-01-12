Local business gains national attention for innovative industry leadership

PARSONS, Kans. — Nearly two decades of effort is being recognized in Parsons.

Tank Connection has transformed into an industry leader in storage tank manufacturing seeing sales all over the world and it’s not planning on stopping.

“I’ve been here 10 years. They have a bunch of great people here, produce great products, and I think that’s all encompassed in the ‘World’s Greatest!’,” said Wade Jones, Tank Connection Director of Engineering

Manufacturer Tank Connection is used to being an industry leader since it was founded in 2003, but this was all put on full display in December when it was approached by the Bloomberg TV Network.

“We had the ‘World’s Greatest!’ come in and do a profile of our company. It’s real neat to see a company that started with three guys and has transformed into close to 300 people, be nationally known, and be on national television,” said Brett Giefer, Tank Connection CFO.

Geifer credits the company’s success to the culture instilled into the workplace, allowing Tank Connection to go beyond not only for its clients, but its employees.

“Both internal and external clients, the people that work here have a great experience, the people that do business with us, vendors, our customers, all have a great experience when they deal with Tank Connection,” said Jones.

“You can always sell a product, and just sending a product without following it up with the great customer service doesn’t really mean anything,” added Giefer.

It’s this mantra that’s carried Tank Connection for almost two decades, expanding its reach all over the world.

“Mexico, Canada, South America, Europe, South Africa, Australia. We expect to keep growing year over year, and it has over the last 10 years.”

You can watch Tank Connection’s national spotlight by following this link here.