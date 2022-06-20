BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers who travel “Route K” northwest of Liberal, are being asked to find an alternate route due to bridge work that starts this week.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the Barton County Route K bridge over East Fork Dry Wood Creek, northwest of Liberal, will be CLOSED to have its driving surface replaced, starting Monday, June 20th.

Contractor crews will remove the bridge deck/driving surface and replace it with a new surface. The project also includes new barrier walls, striping and object markers at the ends of the bridge.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

All lanes of Barton County Route K CLOSED where crews are working

where crews are working Drivers will have access to entrances on either side of the bridge, but will not be able to drive through the work zone

No signed detour

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Drivers urged to find alternate routes to avoid work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

The bridge along Route K in Barton County was built in 1947 and carries approximately 220 vehicles per day.

Construction work on the bridge is expected to be completed in November of 2022 at a cost of $561,000.