JOPLIN, Mo. — Local bakers found themselves at “war,” going head-to-head with their best desserts which was all for a good cause.

Ten bakers competed for the “most tasty” and the “best decorated” desserts at a fundraiser called “Desert Wars.”

Tuesday night’s event (5/3) at Grace Baptist Church in Joplin was the first fundraiser for Joplin’s Medical Loan Closet.

Tickets were sold to the public at $10 a piece, so that all of the tasty treats could be sampled.

At the end of the event, the winners of the two competitions auctioned off their most tasty and best decorated deserts, with all of the proceeds going to the Medical Loan Closet.

“I didn’t have expectations because I’ve never done this before, so if somebody asks what my fundraising goal is, I’m like, ‘I don’t know, because I’ve never done a fundraiser,’ so that’s what I always tell people is that this challenges me at every step; to do things I don’t know how to do. So, I’m thrilled and I love when I see people that I don’t know, that I didn’t directly invite, that I didn’t directly harass to come. I’ve seen several people that I do not know and that’s what shows me that the word is getting out,” said Nicole Watson, the Director of Joplin’s Medical Loan Closet.

The Grace Baptist Church Medical Loan Closet serves the Joplin community by loaning durable medical equipment to those in need, regardless of insurance or financial status.