Local autism center receives $5,000 donation

JOPLIN, Mo. — $5,000 will now help a facility that helps those on the autism spectrum

“AT&T” officials presented a check, today, to the “Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism” in Joplin.

The company has generously and consistently contributed to the center for more than a decade.

It will also be the presenting sponsor for the upcoming “Freeman 5-K” and 14th annual “Walk for Autism Awareness.” As for that $5,000 check – it’s greatly appreciated

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President & CEO:

“This will help families who need assistance with scholarships and with other medical needs for their children living on the spectrum, so it means a great deal to us and particularly since this is a gift that they have done many times in the past few years.”

This year’s “Freeman 5-K” and “Walk for Autism Awareness” will take place on Saturday, April 24th.