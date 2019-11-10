Local artists come out to George Washington Carver National Monument to learn how Carver painted on the prairie

DIAMOND, Mo. — Artists grab their paint and brushes to learn how Carver painted on the prairie.

George Washington Carver National Monument held a Plein Air workshop on Saturday.

Participants painted landscapes on the monument grounds and learned how Carver incorporated crafts into his daily life.

Carver’s paintings and drawings reflected things most important to him including nature, art, and his spiritual life.

Dr. Carolyn M. Hale, volunteer, says, “It is beginning drawing and painting, and I tie in the life story of George Washington Carver who as a young man wanted to be an artist and who painted all his life.”

Park staff say this event usually brings many members of the community out to remember Carver.