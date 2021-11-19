Local artist keeps tradition by bringing Christmas spirit to Joplin City Hall

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Joplin City Hall.

The Newman Building’s Main Street windows have been transformed into a winter scene by local artist Sandra Pemberton.

Three 5×7 vinyl panels — painted to look like stained glass — depict Santa visiting Grand Falls with some furry friends — Including former “Visit Joplin” mascot “Boomer the Groundhog”.

The display is part of the Downtown Joplin Alliance‘s annual holiday window competition. Joplin CVB Director Patrick Tuttle says the windows are also continuing the Newman Building’s history.

“Newman’s, when they were here prior to 1972, they had a decorated window every year and it was always part of that holiday tradition. So we’re just trying to keep that alive and keep the Christmas spirit in the downtown area,” said Tuttle.

Tuttle says the display is best visited at night when it’s lit up. Past displays have included train sets, mannequins, and a tribute to Route 66.