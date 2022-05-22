DIAMOND, Mo. — The George Washington Carver National Monument is celebrating “international museum day.”

Today the national monument in Diamond held an event called “Exploring the Museum Collection.”

Park Rangers taught guests about select artifacts from the world renowned scientist and how they played a role in Carver’s live.

Some of the pieces on display were crop by-products, doilies, mats and paintings that Carver created.

“I think it’s just always important to learn about the past so we don’t repeat the past. I think some of the most interesting pieces that we have here are George Washington Carver letters, that he wrote over so many years. Especially when he was in Iowa. Those letters help tell some of the story of his early life,” said Curtis Gregory, Park Ranger.

Most of Carver’s letters were donated to the museum.