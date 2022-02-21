NEVADA, Mo. — The work of a Missouri ceramicist is on display inside the campus of Cottey College in Nevada.

Veronica Watkins is an Assistant Professor of Ceramics at Northwest Missouri State University.

She used the isolation created by the global pandemic as an opportunity to express her feelings by creating a large collection of pottery. Much of it is available for viewing inside the PEO Foundation Art Gallery on the Cottey College Campus.

“It was all created during the pandemic. So, for the past two years she really began to think about the community and intimacy that can be created by pottery and ceramics, and so she really began to look at the color and edges and light and shadow of each piece,” said Kris Korb, Cottey College Director of Campus Activities.

Korb says each one of the pieces in the collection is available for purchase.