Local animal shelters join a national effort to help clear out the shelters

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local animal shelters across the nation are calling on the community to clear out their shelters.

From kittens to puppies, they all need a forever home.

We stopped by the Joplin Humane Society today to learn more about the need for these pets.

It’s part of a national effort to get pets out of the shelters.

Tianna Fisher, Joplin Humane Society Communications Director, says, “Today is National Clear The Shelters Adoption Event. It’s a nationwide adoption event, and we are celebrating here in Joplin by offering free adoptions.”

The hope is put all the animals in the care of the humane society into their forever home.

The Joplin Humane Society is participating this year with their sponsor Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

The pet food supplier helps feed furry friends in shelters across the nation, and are happy to be a part of the day’s event.

Marly Riggs, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Employee, says, “So as an employee of Hill’s Pet Nutrition, we are proud to be a part of this event.”

And while there is always a need to get these furry friends into a good home, right now is a better time than ever to make that happen.

Tianna Fisher, Joplin Humane Society Communications Director, adds, “The shelter was completely packed with not just dogs and cats, but tiny baby kittens that were in need of forever homes, so we had all these animals that needed families. We’re really thankful that the community’s came out and supported the shelter and took home some new family members.”

And that is what the day is all about.

Many smiling faces left the humane society today with someone new to call family.

Samantha Burk, pet parent, says, “We have previously adopted from Joplin Humane Society and it’s such a good cause because it’s Clear The Shelters Day, and so we just wanted to come out and get our cat a sister.”

The humane society says they had about 60 adoptions today.

And if you would like to donate pet supplies to the animal shelter, you can do so by dropping them off at Frank Fletcher Subraru through September.