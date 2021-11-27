Local animal shelter in need of foster families

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society is in need of foster families this holiday season.

The shelter is at full capacity and says fostering helps the animals adjust and find forever homes.

The humane society says animals leaving the shelter for even a few weeks can improve their mental health.

“We try to keep them as comfortable as possible while they’re here, but its still a stressful environment for these animals. Especially the little puppies they will become sick if they are here for a long period of time because that stress is lowering their immune system. And they already have a fairly week immune system. So it’s really important for those guys to get out of here so they are not getting sick,” said Thomas Jay, Animal Behavior Manager Joplin Humane Society.

Anyone interested in fostering animals can come fill out a form at the Joplin Humane Society.

Once they are approved they can pick out the animal and the shelter provides the items the dog or cat needs.

The shelter is also in need of cleaning supplies, paper towels, warm blankets for the animals and kitten and puppy food.