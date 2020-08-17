Local 4-H Youth Selected for 4-H Best of Show Exhibit Award at 2020 Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. — Emma Parrigon of Sarcoxie in Jasper County had her 4th of July food basket selected as one of fifty exhibits for a Best of Show award in the 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair. Exhibits were selected from seven categories: Healthy Living, Shooting Sports, Plant and Animal Science, Communication and Expressive Arts, Leadership and Personal Development, Environmental Sciences and Natural Resources, and Engineering and Technology. All exhibits in the 4-H Building have received blue ribbons at the local level before being showcased at the Missouri State Fair.

More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.

For more information about the University of Missouri Extension 4-H program, contact Sarah Townley, 4-H youth program associate at the Jasper County Extension Center at 417-358-2158 or jasperco@missouri.edu