LIVE! on Good Morning Four States, The Big 3 stories of the Week from Joplin News First

Cabbage shortage for St Pat's, the sinkhole & more info on gas station shooting

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 11:36 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 11:36 AM CDT

JOPLIN, Mo. - LIVE! #KODE12 — GOOD MORNING FOUR STATES THE BIG 3 STORIES OF THE WEEK
◽️ Howie, Bubba and Coleman Bandy
(64601/64804) — Thanks for following and sharing our stories. Every Thursday morning we do the BIG3 stories of the week!

#3 WINDY DAY SEMI CRASHES
#3 WINDY DAY SEMI CRASHES

#2 SINKHOLE APPEARS IN DRIVEWAY AT RESIDENCE IN ROANOKE NEIGHBORHOOD

#1 SHOTS FIRED AT KUM AND GO — WE HAVE ANOTHER EXCLUSIVE ARREST

BONUS — RON RICHARDS HONORED FOR HIS SERVICE 
PORTRAIT PLACED IN JASPER CO COURTHOUSE OF RON RICHARD 
◽️ Lt Gov and others thank him for his public service by placing his portrait in place of honor.

CLICK⤵️to read the full article from Gretchen Bolander
Former senator receives special honor
https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/former-senator-receives-special-honor/1834561196 

(CARTHAGE, MO) — From judges and county commissioners to Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, they're all in Carthage for one thing - to thank Ron Richard.
They unveiled a portrait of Richard on the first floor of the courthouse, thanking the lawmaker for nearly three decades of public service.
The image sits next to that of longtime southwest Missouri lawmaker Richard Webster.
Richard said, "Completely surprised and almost speechless. Hanging at the courthouse here in Carthage next to an icon Dick Webster is beyond my wildest dreams."

HERE'S WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE BEHIND THE SCENES WHEN IT'S LIVE ON TV!

 

Women's History Month ...

