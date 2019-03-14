LIVE! on Good Morning Four States, The Big 3 stories of the Week from Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. - LIVE! #KODE12 — GOOD MORNING FOUR STATES THE BIG 3 STORIES OF THE WEEK

BONUS — RON RICHARDS HONORED FOR HIS SERVICE

PORTRAIT PLACED IN JASPER CO COURTHOUSE OF RON RICHARD

◽️ Lt Gov and others thank him for his public service by placing his portrait in place of honor.

Former senator receives special honor

(CARTHAGE, MO) — From judges and county commissioners to Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, they're all in Carthage for one thing - to thank Ron Richard.

They unveiled a portrait of Richard on the first floor of the courthouse, thanking the lawmaker for nearly three decades of public service.

The image sits next to that of longtime southwest Missouri lawmaker Richard Webster.

Richard said, "Completely surprised and almost speechless. Hanging at the courthouse here in Carthage next to an icon Dick Webster is beyond my wildest dreams." #KODE12 #KSN16 #JoplinNewsFirst

