WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputies injured in a shooting in Cowley County have improved to good condition, according to Wesley Medical Center. The Cowley County sheriff said a female suspect died in the shooting.
The deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call Friday afternoon around U.S. Highway 77 and 122nd Road, about five miles north of Winfield.
Sheriff Dave Falletti said that when the deputies got to the vehicle, gunfire was exchanged. The three deputies were hit, and the one person in the vehicle died. The sheriff requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. He said the KBI will be in charge of releasing any more information about what happened.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), one of the deputies was airlifted to Wichita. Falletti said all three deputies were taken to Wesley in stable condition.
When asked if the incident happened near the intersection or at a nearby home, Falletti did not respond.
KBI agents and its Crime Scene Response Team arrived at the scene shortly before 3 p.m.
Other agencies on the scene include the KHP, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Arkansas City Police, and Winfield Police.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has posted well-wishes on its Facebook page: “We are sending prayers for our neighbors at the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. Please keep the Deputies and everyone involved in your thoughts or prayers.”