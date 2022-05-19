JANE, Mo. — A local “glampground” is growing and offering quite the experience.

Little Sugar Farm is located in Jane along the Little Sugar Creek. It’s found on beautiful farmland that has been in the owner’s family for 100 years.

“It’s a century farm. And our family originally came to this area in the mid 1800s,” said Jana Reishus, Owner Of Little Sugar Farm

But Little Sugar Farm is not your typical camping experience. Instead, it offers a full “glamping” experience.

Similar to camping, “glamping” provides electricity, running water, and other luxuries found at home.

“We built this shower-house facility. And that was a huge part of a glamping experience because, you want nice bathrooms. I mean, this is a huge part of it. And your systems and your structures. And then, we ended up buying four safari tents from a company in Montana, and we have three bell tents,” Reishus continued.

At Little Sugar Farm’s Glampground, you’ll be set up with everything you could need, while still sleeping in a tent and spending time in nature.

“We have a lot of amenities. We have – all of our safari tents now have air-conditioning. We have nice beds, linens, decor. We have grills, we have, obviously picnic tables. We have all the things to cook with, Coleman stoves, we have toaster ovens, we even have a big refrigerator now in our kitchen area. Each tent has a coffee maker, a small refrigerator.”

The owner’s family created a legacy of sharing their property with others.

“We’re carrying that forward. And we love sharing it with everyone. I mean, it’s really, we’re really, really grateful to be able to do that,” Reishus said