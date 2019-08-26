Little Balkans Festival kicks off Friday, August 31

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Labor Day weekend in southeast Kansas kicks off an annual event.

The 35th annual Little Balkans Festival begins Friday, August 31 and will last until Sunday, September 1.

The festival will take place in downtown Pittsburg and host plenty of activities.

There will a petting zoo, a quilt show, and food vendors.

The event began back in September of 1984 to pay tribute to the diverse community that lived in the area during mining days.

For more information on the event and a schedule of activities, click here.