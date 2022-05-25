JOPLIN, Mo. — A children’s literacy resource drive is coming to a close, however donations are still needed.

The One Joplin Literacy Team and Joplin Parents as Teachers (PAT) are hosting a Children’s Literacy Resource Drive through the end of May to support Kindergarten Bootcamp and future Joplin PAT home visits.

Additionally, book donations will be distributed to area Blessing Boxes to support community literacy needs.

A flyer created for the One Joplin Children’s Literacy Resource Drive, lists the items needed and the location of donation drop off sites.

As the literacy drive comes to an end, the City of Joplin is encouraging citizens to help with this cause and has placed a collection box at Joplin City Hall (602 South Main Street) to make drop-offs easy.

The box is located at the entrance of the Human Resources office on the first floor, near the main lobby elevators.

Items on the wish list include:

New or gently used books for children or teens

Dry erase books that help children practice writing letters and numbers

Crayons

Washable markers

Dry erase markers

Watercolors

Pinwheels

Disinfectant wipes

Stickers

Rubber or plastic balls

Shoestrings

Wooden alphabet blocks

Pencil grips

Blank reward charts

Flashcards

Gold pencils

24–50 piece puzzles

Citizens can bring these items to City Hall and place them in the collection box during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, through the end of the month (with the exception of Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th when City Hall will be closed for the holiday).

Donations can also be purchased directly from Amazon and shipped to Joplin PAT.

This resource drive has been developed through community partners including One Joplin Adult Education & Literacy, Building Bridges, Economic Security Early Head Start, Jasper County Juvenile Center, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Joplin Parents as Teachers, Joplin Public Library, Joplin Schools, NALA and Youth Volunteer Corp.

For more information about the literacy resource drive, contact Nicole Brown, Executive Director of One Joplin via email at director@onejoplin.com