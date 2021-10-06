List of fall activities in Missouri and surrounding areas

MISSOURI – With crisper air, changing foliage and shorter sunlight-filled days, fall is in full swing. Here’s a list of activities, including prices, you can enjoy this season in Missouri and surrounding areas:
Corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches & more
- Aurora Maize: Cornfield maze, courtyard activities, hayrides, campfires, The Zombie Harvest (paintball), Field of Screams (maze haunting)
- 20591 County Rd. 2200, Aurora, MO, 417-498-6191 – $12+
- Exeter Corn Maze and Haunted Attractions: Corn maze, axe throwing, hayrides, petting zoo, sunflower field, pumpkin patch, zombie paintball, more
- State Hwy MM, Exeter, MO, 877-846-3959 – $12.95+
- Annabelle’s Fun Farm: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, train rides, corn maze, more
- 444584 E 110 Rd, Welch, OK – $18.15 online, $19.95 at gate
- Campbell’s Maze Daze: Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, scavenger hunt, bonfires, more
- 177 Carob Rd, Clever, MO, 417-830-0243 – Friday, Saturday $9, Sunday $7
- Wood Farms Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin patch, slides, bounce pad, wagon rides, corn maze, more
- 1108 S 200th St., Pittsburg, KS, 620-249-5223 – $5
- Country Roads Family Fun Farm: Corn maze, petting zoo, hayrides, giant bounce pillow, more
- 15144 Hwy 97, Stotts City, MO, 417-768-9959 – $11
- Crossgrained Farm: Pumpkin patch
- 10330 State Line Ave, Asbury, MO, 417-529-4986 – $4 to $30 depending on pumpkin
- Pickin’ Patch Farm: Pumpkin patch, hayride
- 22813 Hwy ZZ, Marionville, MO, 417-258-7132 – $6, pumpkins sold separately
- Pumpkin Patch at Prior Creek Farms: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn pit, more
- 6064 CR 4900, Cherryvale, KS, 620-330-2193 – Adults $10, children $8
- Jasper Escape Maze: Corn maze, spooky after dark
- 14507 Tamarack Rd., Preston Township, MO – Adults $10, students $7
Spook houses and trails
- Wolfman’s House of Screams: 26267 King Lane, Carl Junction, MO, 417-825-3066 – $15 Monday through Friday, $20 Saturday
- Waco School House Haunt: 148 Rose St., Waco, MO, 620-249-5544 – $13
- Myers Inn Haunt: 529 West Airport Drive, Carthage, MO, 417-313-2223 – $15 Friday, $20 Saturday
- The Cadaver Zone: 25088 Kafir Road, Webb City, MO, 417-825-2005 or 417-434-2343 – $10
- Field of Screams Haunted Forest: 2142 North Sports Complex Lane, Nixa, MO, 417-365-5383 – $20 per trail
- Project Fear: 400 Katy Avenue, Parsons, KS – $10
- Unleashed Haunt: 10965 HWY 43, Webb City, MO, 417-793-2111 – $13
- Hotel of Terror: 334 N. Main Ave, Springfield, MO, 417-863-9640 – $20
- Dungeons of Doom: 701 W. Wall Street, Springfield, MO, 417-865-3666 – $20
- Haunted Hollow Spook Trail: 2520 Jaguar Lane, Joplin, MO, 417-529-7454 – $12
Haunted tours
- Paranormal Science Lab: Haunted tours, October 15, 16, 21
- Joplin and Webb City, 417-622-8997 – $10, $25
- Bluff Dwellers Cave: Abandoned Passage Lantern Tour
- 153 Cave Road, Noel, MO, 417-475-3666 – $24
- Galena’s Murder Bordello: History tour and ghost hunts, daily walk-through tours, private paranormal investigation
- 206 N Main St, Galena, MO – Ghost hunts 417-622-8997, Daily tours 417-499-3700 – History tour & ghost hunt: adults $20, 14 and under $5; Walking tour $10; Private paranormal investigation $250+