List of fall activities in Missouri and surrounding areas

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho - The discovery of an abandoned pronghorn carcass near an Idaho lake in Aug. 2019 has led to jail time, fines, and a loss of hunting privileges for some Missouri men.

Grifen Whiteside, 21, and Dylan Davidson, 25, pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors tied to an illegal hunt. Both men received a 15-year license revocation, served 14 days in jail, must serve 10 years of probation, and pay $2,325 in fines. A third accomplice, 20-year-old Sydney Wallace, lost his license for a year and was fined $715.