PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg start-up business is seeing so much success it’s expanding.

Limelight Marketing, one of the original tenants for Block22, will be moving out of the business incubation space to a new location.

The marketing company has begun renovations on its new home just up the street next to Signet Coffee Roasters. Limelight has called Block22 home since the space opened back in 2018, and even had input during the development.

“Block22 has been a great opportunity for us to be here and grow and potentially a good case study for them in the sense that we’re doing exactly what their vision was. We were a small start-up coming in, we’ve built relationships here, we’ve grown here, and now we’re moving out and on in our community,” said Brandee Johnson, Limelight Marketing Owner & President.

Limelight started out with eight employees, but have since grown to 25.

The new space is expected to be completed within six months.