Lights of the Ozarks ceremony going virtual in 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Lights of the Ozarks parade previously scheduled for Friday, November 20 in Fayetteville has been cancelled due to safety concerns, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The long-standing tradition of a light display throughout the Historic Downtown Square will continue, but the city is preparing ways to offer socially-distant programming, including a virtual lighting ceremony.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn said. “Our primary concern is always public health and safety, and we have to do what’s best for our community. I’m encouraged by the work our team is doing to make this a cheerful and safe event moving forward.”

Carriage rides, pony rides and pictures with Santa will not take place this year.

Letters to Santa can be dropped off in the Santa mailbox in front of the Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center.

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation employees spend more than 3300 hours decorating the square each year with more than 400,000 holiday lights, which can be enjoyed nightly through December 31.

You can stay up-to-date with the Lights of the Ozarks plans at https://www.experiencefayetteville.com.