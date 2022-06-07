TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man convicted of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl was sentenced to life, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

David Anthony RomanNose, 45, of Stilwell was sentenced to life for aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country and 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, Johnson announced in a prepared statement.

“The reprehensible crimes committed by Mr. RomanNose against a minor reveal his repulsive and vile character,” said Edward Gray, FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge. “The spectacular bravery displayed by the victim– in combination with the partnerships between federal, tribal, and state law enforcement– brought Mr. RomanNose to justice. “

Trial testimony showed on July 4, 2017, RomanNose, accompanied a group who were traveling through northeastern Oklahoma after attending a festival in Seiling. While traveling, RomanNose sexually abused the child, an Oneida Indian Nation citizen, in the backseat of the vehicle while traveling on the Will Rogers Turnpike near Vinita. RomanNose also abused the minor after the group arrived in New York.

The victim eventually disclosed the abuse to a counselor and family member.

“The victim’s testimony about the abuse she endured helped prevent the defendant from continuing to prey on other children,” Johnson said.

RomanNose remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.