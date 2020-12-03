Library to offer free Homeschooling Help Webinar

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library will host “Homeschooling 101,” a live Zoom session on Thursday, December 17th, from 6:30-7:30 PM with Families for Home Education Director Cari Rogers.

In this hour-long webinar, Cari will discuss homeschool laws, opportunities for using the library as a supplementary or standalone resource, and building or effectively connecting within a homeschool community. Children’s Librarian Christina Matekel-Gibson and Teen Librarian Beth Snow will share additional library resources for homeschool families, and time will be reserved at the end for a Q&A period.

All programs hosted by the Joplin Public Library are free, and anyone is welcome to attend regardless of geographic location. To sign up for this Live Zoom Session, please email the Children’s Department at childrens@joplinpubliclibrary.org

Homeschooling 101 is a part of Joplin Public Library’s “Schooling at Home” initiative. “Schooling at Home”, is a collection of resources and programs designed to enhance home-based learning, whether through a homeschool or virtual path. joplinpubliclibrary.org/schooling/

For more information, please contact Christina Matekel-Gibson or Chelsey Gatewood by phone at 417-623-7953 or email at cmatekel@joplinpubliclibrary.org or cgatewood@joplinpubliclibrary.org . To learn about our co-presenter’s organization Families for Home Education program, visit https://fhe-mo.org/