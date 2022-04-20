MONETT, Mo. — A library project in Monett is on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.

Construction began last fall on the new Barry/Lawrence Regional Library on Airport Road. The 20,000 square foot facility will be more than 3-times larger than the current library on 6th Street. It will also include expanded study rooms, activity zones, a parent-child reading area and a kitchen for cooking classes.

“Sometimes we get, questions about why we’re doing it, because libraries are no longer needed. But we’ve not found that to be true, we have pretty high usage of our facilities. We still have people reading print books, we offer digital materials for people who don’t want to come in. But many of our customers do both things,” said Gina Milburn Director of Barry/Lawrence Regional Library.

Once the new library opens, the current library will be repurposed as an administrative building.