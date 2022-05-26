MISSOURI/KANSAS — Liberty customers in Missouri will soon be paying more each month on their bills — while ones in Kansas will pay less.

Starting June first — customers in Missouri will pay about $10 more each month. They will also see their “fuel adjustment clause charge” increase by approximately $5.85 each month.

That charge is due to the big winter storm and cold weather we saw between September of 2021 and February of this year.

Starting July first — Kansas customers will actually save about $2.95 each month. This is due to the development of three new wind farms — and the retirement of the Asbury coal plant.