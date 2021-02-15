Liberty Utilities tells customers to prepare for controlled interruptions

JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Utilities issued an alert to customers to prepare for controlled interruptions of service and to start conserving energy.

The Southwest Power Pool, who manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for the central United States, declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 and directed utilities to implement controlled interruptions of service.

What this means for our customers:

– Liberty had already curtailed large industrial and commercial customers and began implementing power shut offs for these customers to redirect that energy to residential customers and critical facilities

– We have extended our peak advisory to include energy conservation for all hours through midnight Tuesday, February 16. Please continue to conserve energy to help minimize service interruptions.

– In response to the SPP alert, we also initiated a controlled interruption of service affecting approximately 3,600 customers. Service restoration for those customers is in progress.

Maintaining safe and reliable service is our top priority. Through these controlled and limited interruptions, we are working to combat the extreme weather conditions, record-breaking peak demand, and fuel shortages, while minimizing impact to customers. We urge our customers to continue to conserve energy to help our communities and minimize the impact of this emergency situation. We will continue to work with the SPP over the next 24 to 36 hours until this storm system passes. Please watch our page for updates as they become available.