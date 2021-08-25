Liberty Utilities replacing aging Joplin electrical grid components

JOPLIN, Mo. — An effort is underway to update part of Joplin’s electrical system — some equipment that’s nearly 80 years old.

Liberty Utilities is tackling several blocks in the downtown area for new poles, transformers and substations. Old 4KV distribution lines will switch to 12KV, which can handle more than three times as much electrical capacity.

Replacing the outdated technology will mean some short term electric outages and road closures in the area.

“This project is going to both allow us to improve our safety for our employees and our customers. And also reduce outages and outage restoration times. So, it’s a win-win all the way around,” said Adam Greek, Liberty Construction Manager.

The area affected runs from A Street on the north to 15th, and Porter Street to Illinois Street west to east.

Work is expected to continue through the end of 2022.