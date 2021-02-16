UPDATE: Liberty Utilities releases outage update

JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Utilities has released an update with new information for Liberty electric customers.

11:00 a.m. February 16, 2021: We currently have approximately 10,711 customers without power. We just received word from SPP that we can halt controlled service interruptions at this time. However, we urge customers to be prepared. This is a rapidly evolving emergency. As a reminder, if the SPP requires additional service interruptions, we will interrupt service in blocks throughout our electric system. These required service interruptions, impacting utilities across the Midwest, are an effort to avoid longer uncontrolled service interruptions. We will work to keep the duration of these interruptions down to approximately one hour per block. We will do all we can to minimize the impact. Because of the rapidly changing nature of this emergency, we will not be able to alert customers individually regarding required service interruptions. Please know our crews are working around the clock to restore and maintain service during these extreme weather conditions. If you have been without power for more than 90 minutes, please report your outage to 1-800-206-2300. Liberty Utilities

JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Utilities is telling customers to expect rolling blackouts again Tuesday, and for up to one hour.

The utility company issued an alert Tuesday morning saying customers along their grid may be affected.

However, these individuals may not be directly notified of an incoming controlled interruption so they ask the public to prepare accordingly.

This comes as weather in the area hits below 0 temperatures under extreme winter conditions forcing a Peak Alert. You can learn more about Peak Alert Updates from their website here.