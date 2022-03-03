JOPLIN, Mo. — An area utility and nature group team up to teach kids about the importance of pollinators.

Liberty Utility and Missouri Quail Forever set up displays for that purpose near the electric substation at North St. Louis and Zora. Students from George Washington Carver Elementary School in Neosho traveled to the site to learn about the important role pollinators play in the food supply.

“By improving the habitat for pollinators we see a reduced need for maintenance, improved reliability, and we get to provide a good source of nectar and pollen for insects and other wildlife,” said Jason Grossman, Liberty Vegetation Management.

“Young kids now don’t get to spend as much time outdoors as they used to. A lot of times kids don’t necessarily know that connection when it comes to pollinators and the food that they eat, so it’s really important to teach young kids about that importance of pollinator habitat and how it impacts them,” added Kim Cole, Outreach Dir., Missouri Quail Forever.

Liberty started implementing pollinator protection projects as part of their sustainability efforts back in 2018.