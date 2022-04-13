JOPLIN, Mo. — A southwest Missouri electric company is asking for an increase in your monthly bill.

Liberty Utilities is petitioning for a hike in the “Fuel Adjustment Clause” charge. That’s currently a little more than $7 a month for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity.

If the increase is approved — that would jump to nearly $13 a month starting in June. The Liberty filing points to costs connected to Winter Storm Uri as well as other factors.

The electric company serves more than 150,000 customers in a 16 county area.