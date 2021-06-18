Liberty Utilities’ current flag, what it means and why it’s displayed

JOPLIN, Mo. — For the month of June, Pride Month, Liberty Utilities is displaying the progress pride flag outside of its Central Region headquarters located at 602 S Joplin Ave.

What the flag means

The progress pride flag consists of the original pride flag’s six-stripe rainbow design, but adds a chevron of black and brown stripes to represent marginalized people of color, light blue and pink stripes for trans individuals, and white stripes for those living with HIV/AIDS, including those who have lost their lives.

The flag was designed in 2018 by Oregon-based artist Daniel Quasar. The question that ignited this redesign was: did the pride flag still cater to those most marginalized in the community?

“Quasar’s design attempts to integrate the full scope of all queer and trans folk, and account for multifaceted histories within the community,” said Eva Reign of Them.

Quasar wrote on Facebook that the original six stripes “should be separated from the newer stripes because of their difference in meaning, as well as to shift focus and emphasis to what is important in our current community climate.”

Liberty’s statement