LIBERAL, Mo. — Liberal Rural Fire Department officials are encouraging residents to vote “yes” next Tuesday.

They say they’re currently using equipment that’s over 40-years old and lacks in proper protection, safety, and response.

A proposed tax levy would fund upgrades. For residents, that would mean up to $0.30 per $100 assessed valuation.

Right now, the Department receives funding through a dues-collecting system and officials say it doesn’t provide enough revenue.

“A little bit more change out of your pocket, at the end of the day is worth the comfort of knowing that when you call 911, when we respond, we’ll respond with equipment and with guys that are ready to do the job that we’re called to do,” said Scott Grey, Volunteer Member.

Voters will decide on Tuesday.