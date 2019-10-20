Liberal celebration highlights over century old one-room school house

LIBERAL, Mo. — A southwest Missouri community gathers together to honor its rich history.

The Shiloh Preservation Committee held a 150th anniversary celebration for the Shiloh one-room school in Liberal.

Saturday’s events started with an American Legion flag ceremony and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Throughout the day, visitors went on wagon rides and participated in classroom sessions.

This school house was built in 1869 and is the oldest standing rural school in Barton County.

The celebration gives children an insight into education in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Drenda Farrell, Shiloh Preservation Committee Chairperson, says,

“I think today’s generation has no concept of what it really was like to have all age groups in a classroom setting and one teacher handling all that. So, it just gives them an opportunity to dress up if they want and then participate in that classroom setting at different ages.”

The Shiloh School House is available for tours and teachers who want to hold classes in the building.