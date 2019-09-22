Liberal Area Civic Group hosts annual Prairie Days

LIBERAL, Mo. — Hundreds of people gather on Liberal’s Main Street for an annual tradition.

This weekend, the Liberal Area Civic Group hosted the 63rd annual Prairie Days.

Visitors enjoyed an ice cream freeze off, horse pull, baby show, and parade.

The local 4-H group also performed demonstrations for the town.

Up from last year, 35 vendors lined the festival including school groups and health clinics.

Without the community support, Prairie Days wouldn’t be possible.

Mary Toney, Liberal Area Civic Group President, says, “At the end of Saturday, I feel like I have been to a family reunion. Working with the other members of our group and our town, everyone is a part. Everyone pulls their load and a little bit more.”

New events added this year include live entertainment, corn hole tournament, and garden tractor pulls.