MIAMI, Okla. — People were showing off their pride today in Oklahoma. This afternoon marked the return of “Miami Northeast Oklahoma Pride” at Riverview Park.



The area was full of LGBTQ+ friendly businesses, vendors, and activities like drag shows.

Participants also had the chance to check out LGBTQ+ resources throughout the Four States.

“We love to have pride events in small towns, because it gives people opportunity to celebrate pride without having to go to a big city that they can’t reach,” said Gizele Monáe, Miss Gay Oklahoma America 2022. “It’s humbling I would say, just to have the opportunity to be the Grand Marshal, and to be the host of such a great event, especially in small towns, because I myself am from a small town, so I never got the opportunity to celebrate pride events as a young queer teenager. I love being able to come out here and sharing that with people.”

During the event, community members honored LGBTQ+ family members and loved ones with a moment of silence.