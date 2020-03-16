Lendonwood Gardens is making new changes

GROVE, Okla. — Lendonwood Gardens is rebuilding a part of its facility as apart of a nearly $140,000 project.

The new addition at the Botanical Garden includes redoing the entrance to the garden to make it more welcoming for visitors.

Changes will include a new gift shop, place for people to purchase plants, a meeting room, and more.

Right now, Lendonwood Gardens has no staff to oversee the entrance for visitors, so this addition is greatly needed.

Pauline Hale, Board Member Lendonwood Gardens, says, “With the new facility, we hope to build a league of volunteers who will staff it. They will be there to welcome people, take their admission, and answer questions about the garden.”

A work day is scheduled at Lendonwood Gardens on March 28.

At that time, board members will start to lay the ground work for the construction project.