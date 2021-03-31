Legal battle continues for former Pittsburg pizza magnate

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A former Pittsburg business owner is expressing frustration with a long time tax battle with the state of Kansas.

Gene Bicknell, a longtime owner of several restaurants in the area including several Pizza Hut locations, spoke out today in a press conference.

Bicknell is facing extortion charges as part of an ongoing 14-year legal battle with the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Bicknell, a Pittsburg native, once owned the most Pizza Hut franchises in the nation. His legal fight with the state centered on whether he lived in Kansas or Florida when he sold his company, NPC International, in 2006.

The total of the sale has been contested in litigation, with some estimates reaching as high as $63 million.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says they will continue the legal battle but have no comment on the matter at this time.