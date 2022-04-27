LAS VEGAS — Beginning Thursday, NFL hopefuls will wait by their phones in hopes of receiving a phone call from one of 32 teams letting them know they will be selected to join their rosters.

Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich, who graduated from Lee’s Summit West, is one of those hopefuls, and after opting out of NFL Combine drills due to a rib injury from the Senior Bowl, he has been officially cleared for all football activities.

Dr. Steven Martin of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics-Prisma Health sent a letter to all 32 teams stating #Clemson CB Mario Goodrich is fully cleared for all football activities without restriction after his rib injury @seniorbowl that hindered his testing. He’s projected rounds 3-6. Ian Rapoport – NFL Network

Goodrich’s sole drill at the combine was the 40-yard-dash where he finished with a 4.52 second official time.

Projected to be picked between rounds three and six, Goodrich was the MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl after returning an interception for a touchdown to defeat Iowa State 20-13.

Goodrich also forced a fumble to put the game away.

As a senior, Goodrich hauled in two interceptions, defended 12 passes and collected 42 tackles in 12 games.

At Lee’s Summit West, Goodrich was ranked the No. 6 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports posting 140 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and 11 interceptions, five of which were pick-sixes.