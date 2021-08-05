Leavenworth man charged for allegedly throwing kennel with dog inside into river

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man is facing charges for allegedly throwing a dog kennel into the river with a dog inside of it.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Davion Simpson was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.

On Monday witnesses saw Simpson throw a dog kennel, with a dog inside into the Missouri River from the Metropolitan Bridge.

A witness, that was at Riverfront Park saw the dog in the river and rescued the dog.

Witnesses described the vehicle and Simpson.

He was taken into custody and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

No court date has been set at this time.