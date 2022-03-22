Several different options are available to watch a Joplin City Council candidate forum

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local television station will help voters learn more about the candidates running for the Joplin City Council.

KGCS-TV will feature a forum with the candidates to be broadcast live, one week from today (March 29th) at 6:00 p.m.

The city of Joplin will also live steam the forum on their website, located here.

The public is welcome to attend the event at the Joplin City Council Chambers, which will be moderated by KGCS General Manager, Bobbie Pottorff.

A municipal election will be held just a few days after the forum, on Tuesday, April 5th.

Eight candidates have filed for the Joplin City Council: Five candidates for three general seats (incumbent Doug Lawson, Josh DeTar, Brian Evans, Kate Spencer and Jon Thomas Buck).

Two candidates are running for the Zone 4 seat (incumbent Diane Reid Adams and challenger Mark Farnham) while incumbent Gary Shaw is unopposed for reelection in Zone 12.

Joplin residents vote in all races, regardless of which zone they reside in.

KGCS will post the candidate forum on their YouTube channel, if you’re unable to watch the broadcast live or attend in person.

KGCS programming can be seen over-the-air on digital channel 21 and on regional cable systems.

The station operates as a service of the Department of Communication at Missouri Southern State University.