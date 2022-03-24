JOPLIN, Mo. — Those interested in learning more about the proposed renovation of Joplin Memorial Hall are invited to an open house this evening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (3/24) at the Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, located at 506 South Joplin Avenue.

The meeting will be held in an “open house” format, so people can come and go as their schedules allow.

The Joplin City Council formed a citizens committee to help educate and inform voters about this issue.

Members of that committee, called the “Memorial Hall Committee,” will be at this event to talk with citizens and address questions they may have.

City staff will also be at the meeting to answer questions.

There will be conceptual drawings of the proposed renovation as well as educational materials.

Question 1 on the April 5, 2022 ballot asks Joplin voters:

“Shall the City Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $30,000,000 to reconstruct, renovate, expand, and improve Memorial Hall, and to improve related parking?”

If voters approve the initiative, the bond debt will be paid through the assessment of real property and personal property taxes.

For an average $100,000 home in Joplin and a $20,000 vehicle, the estimated monthly cost is $6.20.

If citizens cannot attend this session and have questions about the proposed project, please contact Lynn Onstot, Public Information Officer at 417-624-0820, ext. 1204.

The City has developed a website that outlines the history of Memorial Hall and provides more details about the proposed renovation.

That website can be found here.